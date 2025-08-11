Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 74.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.98% to Rs 10.07 crore

Net profit of Crown Lifters declined 74.36% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.98% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.077.6360.0851.515.613.623.772.352.8110.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News