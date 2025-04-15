Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G M Breweries Q4 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 60 cr

G M Breweries Q4 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Image
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
The breweries & distilleries company reported a 30.22% drop in net profit to Rs 60.46 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 86.64 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) grew by 5.93% year on year to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 68.32 crore during the quarter, down 27.71% from Rs 94.51 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit declined 14.84% to Rs 129.04 crore in FY25, while revenue grew 3.47% to Rs 636.57 crore compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2025.

G M Breweries is engaged in the activities of manufacturing and marketing alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share.

The scrip added 2% to Rs 654.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

