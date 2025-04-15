Castrol India Ltd soars 1.32%, up for third straight session

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 201.97, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.39% in last one year as compared to a 5.39% drop in NIFTY and a 16.52% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Castrol India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 201.97, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.25% on the day, quoting at 23342.1. The Sensex is at 76814.27, up 2.2%. Castrol India Ltd has dropped around 14.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Castrol India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32411.1, up 2.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

