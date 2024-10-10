Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 403.72 points or 0.94% at 42632.36 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.97%), BLS E-Services Ltd (down 1.95%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.82%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.81%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infosys Ltd (down 1.42%), LTIMindtree Ltd (down 1.36%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.08%), Coforge Ltd (down 0.98%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 0.96%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 8.03%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 7.58%), and Vakrangee Ltd (up 4.98%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 286.51 or 0.51% at 56397.19.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 46.33 points or 0.28% at 16640.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.8 points or 0.16% at 25021.75.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 213.61 points or 0.26% at 81680.71.

On BSE,2287 shares were trading in green, 1574 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News