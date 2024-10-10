Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 568.77 points or 1.27% at 44123.25 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Lupin Ltd (down 6.09%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.42%),Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 3.37%),IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.35%),Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cipla Ltd (down 3.29%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 3.29%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 2.97%), Concord Biotech Ltd (down 2.79%), and Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.72%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 5.74%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 3.9%), and Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 3.61%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 286.51 or 0.51% at 56397.19.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 46.33 points or 0.28% at 16640.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.8 points or 0.16% at 25021.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 213.61 points or 0.26% at 81680.71.

On BSE,2287 shares were trading in green, 1574 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

