G R Infra slides as Q1 PAT slumps 50% YoY to Rs 155 crore

G R Infraprojects slipped 5.03% to Rs 1,680 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 49.83% to Rs 155.45 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 309.84 crore recorded in corresponding quarter previous year. Revenue from operations fell 18.07% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,030.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Revenue from operations fell 18.07% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,030.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. On segmental revenue basis, revenue from build, operate and transfer (BOT)/ annuity projects fell by 12.48% YoY to Rs 1,672.89 crore while revenue from engineering, procurement and construction declined 48.88% YoY to Rs 246.49 crore in first quarter of FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before exceptional items and tax slumped 37.07% YoY to Rs 271.75 crore in June 2024 quarter. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 49.40 crore during the quarter.

Total expense declined 11.6% to Rs 1,827.94 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY25. Construction expense was at Rs 1,391.44 crore (down 13.19% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 102.51 crore (down 24.96% YoY) while cost of material stood at Rs 58.07 crore (up 17.01% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 172.03 crore (up 2.22% YoY).

GR Infraprojects is engaged in construction of infrastructure facilities on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and built, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

