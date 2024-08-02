Mphasis Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2796.45, down 2.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.03% in last one year as compared to a 27.78% rally in NIFTY and a 33.3% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2796.45, down 2.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 24766.8. The Sensex is at 81090.89, down 0.95%.Mphasis Ltd has added around 8.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40709.4, down 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.59 lakh shares in last one month.

