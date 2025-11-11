Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 593.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.12% to Rs 438.33 crore

Net profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 593.25% to Rs 27.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 75.12% to Rs 438.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 250.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.438.33250.3010.485.2136.218.9028.813.9827.734.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News