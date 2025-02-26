G R Infraprojects signs MoU with Govt. of Assam

For proposed investment of Rs 270 cr to build ropeway to Kamakhya Temple

The Government of Assam has initiated the development of a ropeway project and has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with G R Infraprojects on 26 February 2025 for the establishment of the "Development of a Ropeway from Sonaram Field to Bhubaneshwari Temple, Kamakhya" in Guwahati, Assam ("Project").

According to this MoU, the Government of Assam will facilitate G R Infraprojects in the development of the ropeway by assisting in obtaining all necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances from the concerned departments, agencies, and authorities of the state, in accordance with the existing policies, rules, and regulations. The MoU shall remain valid for a maximum period of 12 months from the date of signing, unless extended by the Government of Assam. The proposed investment in the project is Rs 270 crore.

