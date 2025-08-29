G-sec yields firmed up, average term premium edges up

RBI stated in its latest monthly update that 10-year G-sec yields firmed up during mid-July to early August, amidst uncertainties over India-US trade negotiations and receding expectations of further monetary policy easing. Following the announcement of S&Ps upgrade of Indias sovereign rating on August 14, 2025 the 10-year G-sec yields eased briefly. Thereafter, yields hardened during the third week of August. The average term premium (the difference between the 10-year G-sec yield and the 91-day treasury bill yield) increased by 3 bps during July 16 to August 21, 2025 as compared to June 16 to July 15, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News