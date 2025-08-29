Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G-sec yields firmed up, average term premium edges up

G-sec yields firmed up, average term premium edges up

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
RBI stated in its latest monthly update that 10-year G-sec yields firmed up during mid-July to early August, amidst uncertainties over India-US trade negotiations and receding expectations of further monetary policy easing. Following the announcement of S&Ps upgrade of Indias sovereign rating on August 14, 2025 the 10-year G-sec yields eased briefly. Thereafter, yields hardened during the third week of August. The average term premium (the difference between the 10-year G-sec yield and the 91-day treasury bill yield) increased by 3 bps during July 16 to August 21, 2025 as compared to June 16 to July 15, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mutual Fund investor accounts have grown nearly six times since Dec-14

RBI says environment conducive for holding up aggregate demand

Indian economy remains resilient, consumer sentiments show improved optimism

High frequency indicators of domestic economic activity showed mixed trend in July says RBI

Rating upgrade by S&P bodes well for capital inflows and sovereign yields: RBI Bulletin

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story