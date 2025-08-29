Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mutual Fund investor accounts have grown nearly six times since Dec-14

Mutual Fund investor accounts have grown nearly six times since Dec-14

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
An article published in latest RBI monthly update stated that the increasing interest in MFs can be gauged by the rise in the number of investor accounts, which have grown nearly six times since December 2014, reaching 23.5 crores in March 2025. Notably, 91. 7 per cent of these accounts belong to retail investors. The number of unique MF investors crossed the five-crore mark in 2024. MFs are emerging as a potential competitor to bank deposits in terms of investment avenue, especially among the aspirational middle class in India. The ratio of AUM of the MF industry to total deposits has more than doubled from around 10 per cent at end-March 2014 to 23.8 per cent at end-March 2024. Despite the recent high-growth phase, MFs still have a vast territory to capture. MFs assets in advanced economies have a higher share as a per cent of their GDPs than in India.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

