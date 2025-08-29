Mutual Fund investor accounts have grown nearly six times since Dec-14

An article published in latest RBI monthly update stated that the increasing interest in MFs can be gauged by the rise in the number of investor accounts, which have grown nearly six times since December 2014, reaching 23.5 crores in March 2025. Notably, 91. 7 per cent of these accounts belong to retail investors. The number of unique MF investors crossed the five-crore mark in 2024. MFs are emerging as a potential competitor to bank deposits in terms of investment avenue, especially among the aspirational middle class in India. The ratio of AUM of the MF industry to total deposits has more than doubled from around 10 per cent at end-March 2014 to 23.8 per cent at end-March 2024. Despite the recent high-growth phase, MFs still have a vast territory to capture. MFs assets in advanced economies have a higher share as a per cent of their GDPs than in India.

