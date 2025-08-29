Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says environment conducive for holding up aggregate demand

RBI says environment conducive for holding up aggregate demand

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its latest monthly update that favourable rainfall and temperature conditions bode well for the kharif agriculture season. An increase in real rural wages may support rural demand in the second half of the financial year. Coupled with the benign financial conditions, ongoing transmission of rate cuts, supportive fiscal measures and rising household optimism, the environment is conducive for holding up aggregate demand. On the other hand, persisting uncertainties related to India-US trade policies continue to pose downside risk. Inflation outlook for the near term has become more benign than anticipated earlier. Headline inflation, driven by muted food price pressures supported by favourable base effects, are likely to soften further below the 4 per cent target in Q2 before inching up in the last quarter of the financial year. Overall, the average headline inflation this year is expected to remain significantly below the target.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian economy remains resilient, consumer sentiments show improved optimism

High frequency indicators of domestic economic activity showed mixed trend in July says RBI

Rating upgrade by S&P bodes well for capital inflows and sovereign yields: RBI Bulletin

Barometers turn range bound, media shares rally

Barometers trade with small gains; FMCG shares advance

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story