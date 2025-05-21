Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2025.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2025.

Gabriel India Ltd spiked 8.88% to Rs 675.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25779 shares in the past one month.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd surged 6.05% to Rs 369. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62132 shares in the past one month.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 5.46% to Rs 2939.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9600 shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd advanced 5.33% to Rs 1695.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10047 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9773 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd added 5.29% to Rs 164.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78471 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News