Libas Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 81.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Libas Consumer Products declined 81.91% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.66% to Rs 31.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.33% to Rs 2.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.72% to Rs 91.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.