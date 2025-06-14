NTPC to raise Rs 4,000 cr via 10-Year NCDs at 6.89%

NTPC said that its board has scheduled a meeting on 17 June 2025 to raise Rs 4,000 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis.

The company plans to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 4,000 crore through private placement at a coupon of 6.89% p.a. The debentures will have a tenor of 10 years and 1 day, maturing on 18 June 2035. They are proposed to be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Proceeds will be utilized for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.

Meanwhile, the companys Unit3 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3x660 MW) declared commercial operation date (COD) with effect from 15 June 2025.