Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC to raise Rs 4,000 cr via 10-Year NCDs at 6.89%

NTPC to raise Rs 4,000 cr via 10-Year NCDs at 6.89%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NTPC said that its board has scheduled a meeting on 17 June 2025 to raise Rs 4,000 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis.

The company plans to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 4,000 crore through private placement at a coupon of 6.89% p.a. The debentures will have a tenor of 10 years and 1 day, maturing on 18 June 2035. They are proposed to be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Proceeds will be utilized for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.

Meanwhile, the companys Unit3 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3x660 MW) declared commercial operation date (COD) with effect from 15 June 2025.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held 51.10% stake in the company.

The company had reported 23.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,611.22 crore on a 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 49,833.70 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.43% to end at Rs 332 on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Libas Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 81.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 115.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Mount Housing & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the March 2025 quarter

China stocks off one-month high, risk appetite hurt on Middle-east worries

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story