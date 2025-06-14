NTPC to raise Rs 4,000 cr via 10-Year NCDs at 6.89%

NTPC said that its board has scheduled a meeting on 17 June 2025 to raise Rs 4,000 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis.The company plans to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 4,000 crore through private placement at a coupon of 6.89% p.a. The debentures will have a tenor of 10 years and 1 day, maturing on 18 June 2035. They are proposed to be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Proceeds will be utilized for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.
Meanwhile, the companys Unit3 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3x660 MW) declared commercial operation date (COD) with effect from 15 June 2025.
NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held 51.10% stake in the company.
The company had reported 23.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,611.22 crore on a 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 49,833.70 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Q4 FY24.
The counter shed 0.43% to end at Rs 332 on Friday, 13 June 2025.
