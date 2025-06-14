Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma updates on US FDA inspection

Sun Pharma updates on US FDA inspection

Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
At Halol Facility

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has informed that the US FDA conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's Halol facility (Gujarat, India) from 02 June to 13 June 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form-483, with 8 observations.

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

