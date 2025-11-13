Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 22.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 1200.57 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 22.97% to Rs 35.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 1200.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1095.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1200.571095.109.2810.8980.3789.4748.0761.9235.5246.11

