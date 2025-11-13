Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit rises 76.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.02% to Rs 153.60 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 76.61% to Rs 26.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.02% to Rs 153.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.153.60103.7725.9022.2840.3320.4037.4219.0226.8815.22

