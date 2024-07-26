Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 52.17% in the June 2024 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 52.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.30% to Rs 1.64 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies rose 52.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.30% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.641.87 -12 OPM %41.4629.41 -PBDT0.530.43 23 PBT0.350.24 46 NP0.350.23 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Godrej Properties raises Rs 1,275 cr via non-convertible debentures

LIVE news updates: Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris for US President

Qi2 wireless charging debuts on Android with HMD Skyline launch: What is it

FY25 Budget confirms govt's commitment to reduce fiscal deficit: Fitch

Cipla Q1 results: Net profit up 18% at Rs 1,177.64 cr, revenue rises 5.8%

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story