GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 52.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.30% to Rs 1.64 croreNet profit of GACM Technologies rose 52.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.30% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.641.87 -12 OPM %41.4629.41 -PBDT0.530.43 23 PBT0.350.24 46 NP0.350.23 52
