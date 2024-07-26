Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 15.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.98% to Rs 463.50 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 15.87% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.98% to Rs 463.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 514.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.463.50514.9024.9623.62120.10136.40111.10127.30103.40122.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp