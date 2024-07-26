Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 15.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 15.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales decline 9.98% to Rs 463.50 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 15.87% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.98% to Rs 463.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 514.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales463.50514.90 -10 OPM %24.9623.62 -PBDT120.10136.40 -12 PBT111.10127.30 -13 NP103.40122.90 -16

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

