IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 16.94% to Rs 12546.77 crore

Net profit of IndusInd Bank rose 2.18% to Rs 2170.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2124.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 16.94% to Rs 12546.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10729.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income12546.7710729.65 17 OPM %60.5760.51 -PBDT2901.962839.89 2 PBT2901.962839.89 2 NP2170.792124.50 2

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

