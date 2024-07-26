IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.94% to Rs 12546.77 croreNet profit of IndusInd Bank rose 2.18% to Rs 2170.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2124.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 16.94% to Rs 12546.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10729.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income12546.7710729.65 17 OPM %60.5760.51 -PBDT2901.962839.89 2 PBT2901.962839.89 2 NP2170.792124.50 2
