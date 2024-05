GAIL (India) has entered into a 14-year Time Charter Party with Cool Company (NYSE: CLCO / CLCO.OL, CoolCo) , a pure play LNG shipping company, for a newbuild LNG carrier.

The time charter for the LNG carrier will commence in early 2025 and GAIL will have the option to extend the charter by two additional years beyond the firm 14-year period.

GAIL presently has four LNG carriers in its fleet.

