GAIL (India) inks MoU with Petron Scientech

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
To jointly set up a 500 KTA bio-ethylene plant along with its downstream unit(s) in India

GAIL (India) and Petron Scientech Inc (Petron) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore setting up of a 500 Kilo Tons per Annum (KTA) bio-ethylene plant along with its downstream unit(s) in India, based on bioethanol produced in the plant in a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) mode.

In line with the MoU, GAIL and Petron will jointly undertake feasibility studies to ascertain technical viability and financial prospects of the project. Both the parties endeavour to secure investment approval from their respective management for investment in the project and forming a JV company.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

