GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 5.55%

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 6.04% over last one month compared to 0.66% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.93% rise in the SENSEX

GAIL (India) Ltd fell 5.55% today to trade at Rs 173.6. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.52% to quote at 28334.49. The index is down 0.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 0.69% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 0.61% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 6.74 % over last one year compared to the 8.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.