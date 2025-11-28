Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABD Maestro collaborates with Ospree Duty Free

ABD Maestro collaborates with Ospree Duty Free

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

To offer its super-premium and luxury portfolio at Mumbai International Airport

ABD Maestro, the super-premium and luxury spirits brand company and a subsidiary of Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), with Bollywood icon Ranveer Singh as Co-Founder and Creative Partner announced a strategic collaboration with Ospree Duty Free.

ABD Maestro's super-premium and luxury portfolio will now be available at the Mumbai International Airport, with plans to expand its presence in all Ospree Duty Free outlets in India. This expansion strengthens its association with one of India's fastest-growing travel retail operators and forms a key pillar in ABD Maestro's strategy to focus on closely engaging international travellers.

nternational travellers will now be able to experience a selection of ABD Maestro's leading brands, including ARTHAUS Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, ZOYA Special Batch Gin, WOODBURNS Contemporary Indian Malt Whisky, and RUSSIAN STANDARD Vodka at the Mumbai International Airport. The collaboration enhances ABD Maestro's visibility and presence at a sought-after consumer touchpoint with Ospree Duty Free offering travellers the opportunity to seek and discover the fine range of products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shares of Sudeep Pharma list in B group

Zydus Life gets US FDA nod for generic version of antidiabetic combination drug Glyxambi

All India house price index rises 2.2% annually in Q2, reports RBI

SEPC FZE wins energy infrastructure project in UAE

Stock Alert: VST Tillers Tractors, Zydus Life, Oriental Rail Infra, Rajratan Global Wire

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story