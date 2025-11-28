ABD Maestro collaborates with Ospree Duty Free

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

To offer its super-premium and luxury portfolio at Mumbai International Airport

ABD Maestro, the super-premium and luxury spirits brand company and a subsidiary of Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), with Bollywood icon Ranveer Singh as Co-Founder and Creative Partner announced a strategic collaboration with Ospree Duty Free.

ABD Maestro's super-premium and luxury portfolio will now be available at the Mumbai International Airport, with plans to expand its presence in all Ospree Duty Free outlets in India. This expansion strengthens its association with one of India's fastest-growing travel retail operators and forms a key pillar in ABD Maestro's strategy to focus on closely engaging international travellers.