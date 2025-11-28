Ashoka Buildcon provides full exit to Investors of Ashoka Concessions

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ashoka Buildcon has acquired 3.40 lakh equity shares held by Investors (Macquarie SBI Infrastructure Investments and SBI Macquarie Infrastructure Trust) and the company and Viva Highways have acquired balance 32,83,402 Class A Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) and balance 84,82,891 Class B Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) at an aggregate consideration of Rs.667.09 crore constituting a full acquisition of the securities held by the Investors in Ashoka Concessions (ACL), a subsidiary of the company.

Post the acquisition of 3,40,000 equity shares, ACL has now become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective 27 November 2025 and thus, the Investors have fully exited from ACL.