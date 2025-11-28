Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon provides full exit to Investors of Ashoka Concessions

Ashoka Buildcon provides full exit to Investors of Ashoka Concessions

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ashoka Buildcon has acquired 3.40 lakh equity shares held by Investors (Macquarie SBI Infrastructure Investments and SBI Macquarie Infrastructure Trust) and the company and Viva Highways have acquired balance 32,83,402 Class A Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) and balance 84,82,891 Class B Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) at an aggregate consideration of Rs.667.09 crore constituting a full acquisition of the securities held by the Investors in Ashoka Concessions (ACL), a subsidiary of the company.

Post the acquisition of 3,40,000 equity shares, ACL has now become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective 27 November 2025 and thus, the Investors have fully exited from ACL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

INR likely to stay range bound; higher oil prices may weigh

ABD Maestro collaborates with Ospree Duty Free

Shares of Sudeep Pharma list in B group

Zydus Life gets US FDA nod for generic version of antidiabetic combination drug Glyxambi

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story