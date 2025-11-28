Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity barometers traded with small gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 26,200 level. Auto, FMCG and metal shares advanced, while media, oil & gas, and consumer durables stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 53.36 points or 0.06% to 85,773.74. The Nifty 50 index rose 14.75 points or 0.06% to 26,229.65.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.30%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,407 shares rose and 1,554 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,255.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,940.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 November 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Oriental Rail Infrastructure advanced 1.59% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry, secured an order worth Rs 25,545,135.60 from North Western Railway for manufacturing and supplying 762 coupler bodies with shank wear plates for wagons. Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.66%. The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin Tablets, 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg

Rajratan Global Wire rose 0.23%. The company has entered into a shareholders agreement for investments of a total amount of Rs 1.44 crore in the paid-up share capital of Lilac Ecoenergy for captive generation of solar/wind power. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.17% to 6.524 as compared with the previous close of 6.513. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.4350 compared with its close of 89.3625 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.39% to Rs 1,25,993.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.03% to 99.59. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.35% to 4.010. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement added 29 cents or 0.46% to $63.42 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday as U.S. stock futures stayed flat over Thanksgiving Day, leaving the Nasdaq Composite on track to end a seven-month winning streak. Traders in Asia will parse fresh economic data, including Tokyos inflation print, a leading indicator of Japans broader price trends. Headline inflation in Japans capital eased to 2.7% in October from 2.8% the month before. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food but includes energy prices, came in at 2.8%, slightly higher than the widely reported 2.7% figure. This was above the central banks 2% target, boosting the case for a near-term rate hike.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes were little changed. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose just 10 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures traded just above the flatline. Stocks are on pace for a losing month when trading resumes on Friday. A pullback in tech stocks has weighed on the major averages in November, as doubt swirled around the future profitability of AI companies. Yet some investors are hopeful that this months slide will signal a year-end rally for the major averages, as they step in to buy stocks that have been unduly punished at more attractive valuations.