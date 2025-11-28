Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR likely to stay range bound; higher oil prices may weigh

INR likely to stay range bound; higher oil prices may weigh

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Indian rupee could continue to stay range bound in opening trades on Friday amid lack of major cues from overnight equities although rising international oil prices could weigh on the counter. Yesterday, rupee lost momentum and depreciated 8 paise to settle at 89.30 against the US dollar amid a firm greenback due to its higher demand from importers and banks. However, foreign capital infusion into domestic stock markets and lower crude oil prices in the international market supported the counter at lower levels. Indian benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 climbed to new all-time record highs during intraday moves, as shares extended recent gains on positive global cues amid rising optimism the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by 25 basis points in December. The benchmark BSE Sensex, which climbed to 86,055.86, was up 33.63 points or 0.39% at 85,943.14 a little while ago. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 scaled a new peak at 23,310.45, was up 78.00 points or 0.3% at 26,283.95.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

