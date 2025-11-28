INR likely to stay range bound; higher oil prices may weigh

The Indian rupee could continue to stay range bound in opening trades on Friday amid lack of major cues from overnight equities although rising international oil prices could weigh on the counter. Yesterday, rupee lost momentum and depreciated 8 paise to settle at 89.30 against the US dollar amid a firm greenback due to its higher demand from importers and banks. However, foreign capital infusion into domestic stock markets and lower crude oil prices in the international market supported the counter at lower levels. Indian benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 climbed to new all-time record highs during intraday moves, as shares extended recent gains on positive global cues amid rising optimism the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by 25 basis points in December. The benchmark BSE Sensex, which climbed to 86,055.86, was up 33.63 points or 0.39% at 85,943.14 a little while ago. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 scaled a new peak at 23,310.45, was up 78.00 points or 0.3% at 26,283.95.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app