Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) Ltd soars 0.72%, rises for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd soars 0.72%, rises for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 183.77, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.71% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

GAIL (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 183.77, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25949.3. The Sensex is at 84711.84, up 0.29%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 4.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36287.9, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 184.38, up 0.59% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 2.71% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 14.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 1.6%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 2.1%, rises for fifth straight session

Navi Finserv standalone net profit declines 67.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 14.32% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story