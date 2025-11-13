IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 1.6%, up for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 878.2, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.66% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.63% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 878.2, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25949.3. The Sensex is at 84711.84, up 0.29%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has risen around 17.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58274.65, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.38 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 874.3, up 0.97% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 13.66% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.63% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.