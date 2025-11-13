Navi Finserv standalone net profit declines 67.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 566.31 crore

Net profit of Navi Finserv declined 67.62% to Rs 22.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 566.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 637.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.566.31637.1156.7747.4249.2896.4846.1491.7822.9170.75

