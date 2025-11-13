ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 2.1%, rises for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1387.5, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.39% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% jump in NIFTY and a 16.63% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58274.65, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 121.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 135.71 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1389.1, up 1.92% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 10.39% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% jump in NIFTY and a 16.63% jump in the Nifty Bank index.