GVK Power & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1066.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of GVK Power & Infrastructure rose 1066.46% to Rs 722.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 390.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 379.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.390.87379.6392.4191.58272.95228.88216.39171.27722.0461.90

