GVK Power & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1066.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 14 2024
Net profit of GVK Power & Infrastructure rose 1066.46% to Rs 722.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 390.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 379.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales390.87379.63 3 OPM %92.4191.58 -PBDT272.95228.88 19 PBT216.39171.27 26 NP722.0461.90 1066

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

