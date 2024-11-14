Tega Industries consolidated net profit declines 84.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.40% to Rs 353.30 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries declined 84.76% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 353.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 377.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.353.30377.469.7221.6542.4277.1915.8063.377.2247.36

