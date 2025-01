Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 18.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.09% to Rs 5.88 crore

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services rose 18.03% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.09% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.885.4414.8016.541.181.140.910.890.720.61

