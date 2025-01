PDS consolidated net profit rises 70.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.13% to Rs 3124.88 crore

Net profit of PDS rose 70.44% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.13% to Rs 3124.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2579.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3124.882579.783.042.8973.7158.9347.1536.1124.8514.58

