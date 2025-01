Share India Securities consolidated net profit declines 28.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.44% to Rs 342.20 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities declined 28.74% to Rs 81.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 115.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.44% to Rs 342.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 373.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.342.20373.7638.3548.83116.27155.92111.93152.1281.96115.02

