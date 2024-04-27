Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 10.32% in the March 2024 quarter

IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 10.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 27.96% to Rs 8220.48 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank declined 10.32% to Rs 731.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 816.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 27.96% to Rs 8220.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6424.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.41% to Rs 2942.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2484.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 33.43% to Rs 30325.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22727.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income8220.486424.42 28 30325.1122727.81 33 OPM %37.1839.28 -38.9039.40 - PBDT948.381094.39 -13 3857.163331.40 16 PBT948.381094.39 -13 3857.163331.40 16 NP731.90816.12 -10 2942.352484.93 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the December 2023 quarter

National Housing Bank standalone net profit rises 51.90% in the December 2023 quarter

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 39.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Axis Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7599.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 126.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sportking India standalone net profit declines 25.92% in the March 2024 quarter

RBL Bank Q4 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 353 cr

SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 71.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Yes Bank Q4 PAT soars 123% YoY to Rs 452 cr

SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 630.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story