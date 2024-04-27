IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 10.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 27.96% to Rs 8220.48 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank declined 10.32% to Rs 731.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 816.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 27.96% to Rs 8220.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6424.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.41% to Rs 2942.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2484.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 33.43% to Rs 30325.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22727.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

8220.486424.4230325.1122727.8137.1839.2838.9039.40948.381094.393857.163331.40948.381094.393857.163331.40731.90816.122942.352484.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News