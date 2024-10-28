Galada Finance standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.14% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Galada Finance declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.14% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.370.2859.4646.430.100.130.050.090.040.09

