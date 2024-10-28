Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Galada Finance standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 32.14% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Galada Finance declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.14% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.370.28 32 OPM %59.4646.43 -PBDT0.100.13 -23 PBT0.050.09 -44 NP0.040.09 -56

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

