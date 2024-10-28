Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 0.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 2.65% to Rs 111.80 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 0.56% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 111.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales111.80108.91 3 OPM %25.8523.28 -PBDT20.7019.33 7 PBT20.1318.78 7 NP15.9716.06 -1

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

