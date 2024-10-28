Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 0.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.65% to Rs 111.80 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 0.56% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 111.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.111.80108.9125.8523.2820.7019.3320.1318.7815.9716.06

