Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nido Home Finance standalone net profit declines 26.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Nido Home Finance standalone net profit declines 26.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 126.08 crore

Net profit of Nido Home Finance declined 26.04% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 126.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales126.08111.90 13 OPM %66.3771.70 -PBDT5.406.06 -11 PBT3.454.56 -24 NP2.503.38 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IPL 2025 Auction: Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings

Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, & likely gains

JMM demands removal of CEO, two IPS officers ahead of J'khand polls

Ruling LDP loses lower house majority exacerbating challenges for new PM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia markets gain

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story