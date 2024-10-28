Nido Home Finance standalone net profit declines 26.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 126.08 crore

Net profit of Nido Home Finance declined 26.04% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 126.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.126.08111.9066.3771.705.406.063.454.562.503.38

