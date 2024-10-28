Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 4.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.65% to Rs 9.32 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 4.38% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.65% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9.328.5059.8765.765.735.665.595.554.534.34

