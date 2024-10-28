Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 4.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 9.65% to Rs 9.32 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 4.38% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.65% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.328.50 10 OPM %59.8765.76 -PBDT5.735.66 1 PBT5.595.55 1 NP4.534.34 4

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

