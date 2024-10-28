Tata Capital standalone net profit rises 21.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.09% to Rs 4228.19 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 21.44% to Rs 596.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 490.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.09% to Rs 4228.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3062.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4228.193062.0069.2176.14865.32735.85795.12673.84596.17490.92

