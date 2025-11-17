Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 16.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 306.28 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 16.73% to Rs 34.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 306.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 284.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.306.28284.3742.6845.9890.1580.0455.8345.2634.6029.64

