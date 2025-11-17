SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 94.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.50% to Rs 206.22 crore

Net profit of SRM Contractors rose 94.01% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 116.50% to Rs 206.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.206.2295.2514.2415.9429.0516.4125.7113.7620.0810.35

