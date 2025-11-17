Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 176.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.61% to Rs 33.93 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 176.74% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.61% to Rs 33.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.9325.786.455.745.842.684.851.693.571.29

