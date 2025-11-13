Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 21.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.76% to Rs 1326.17 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 21.51% to Rs 66.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 1326.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1062.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1326.171062.998.3312.01109.01132.2579.20104.4966.4984.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News