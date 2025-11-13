Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 37.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.11% to Rs 150.60 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Structures rose 37.68% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.11% to Rs 150.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.150.60107.495.846.4213.338.6710.176.699.727.06

