Galaxy Surfactants gains after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Galaxy Surfactants added 2% to Rs 2989.90 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 9.4% to Rs 84.7 crore on 8.12% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,062.99 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 7.17% YoY to Rs 104.49 core in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY25, EBITDA climbed 6.9% YoY to Rs 136.3 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 127.6 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was 12.7% in Q2 FY25 as against 12.9% in Q2 FY24.

Fatty Alcohol prices in this quarter increased to an average price of $ 1,926/MT as compared with $ 1,415/ MT in Q2 FY24.

K. Natarajan, managing director, Galaxy Surfactants, said, Q2FY25 was a mixed quarter for us. While this Quarter has seen sequential Volume growth as well as YoY mid single digit volume growth driven primarily by our Specialty Care products; a slowdown in India remains an area of concern. The significant uptick in raw material prices combined with supply chain challenges did disturb momentum in this quarter and remains a major risk going ahead.

While EBITDA/MT came in below the guided band of Rs 20500-21500 at 20,097/MT; improvement in premium specialties business should aid margins going ahead. We strongly believe, the sequential improvement seen in this quarter, is a major positive and the same should continue going ahead.

Galaxy Surfactants is leading manufacturers of performance surfactants and specialty care products with more than 210 product grades. These products are used in consumer-centric home and personal care products like hair care, oral care, skin care, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products etc.

