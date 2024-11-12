HLE Glascoat zooms after Q2 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 14 cr

HLE Glascoat surged 15.05% to Rs 418.95 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 33.27% to Rs 14.42 crore on 5.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 235.77 core in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 21% YoY to Rs 19.53 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA (includes other income) stood at Rs 35.48 crore during the quarter, up 18.9% as compared with Rs 29.85 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin increased 170 bps to 15.1% in Q2 FY25 as against 13.3% in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from Filtration, Drying and Other Equipment declined 35.5% YoY to Rs 64.95 crore in Q2 FY25 while revenue from glass lined equipment jumped 18.4% YoY to Rs 144.39 crore during the quarter.

The orderbook as at September 2024 end of Rs 602.47 crore provides reasonable visibility.

Meanwhile, the company has signed definitive agreements with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (Clean Max) and Clean Max Anchorage (CMAPL), whereby the company will acquire 26% equity shares of CMAPL from Clean Max. This investment is intended for the purpose of developing a captive power facility in state of Gujarat having a solar capacity of 2.31 MWp and a wind capacity of 3.30 MW.

HLE Glascoat is a leading manufacturer of process equipment for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. It manufactures a wide range of chemical processing equipment in an equally wide range of materials for some of the most demanding applications.

